Quality research vital for social, economic stability: Dr. Kaleem Abbasi

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), through its mobile health units (MHUs), provided free medical facilities to over 245,295 flood affectees in Pakistan

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The Vice-Chancellor University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi has said that quality research in educational institutions leads to social and economic stability and desired results can be achieved by promoting purposeful research in various fields.

Presiding over the 89th session of the board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASAR) on Wednesday, he directed the all-academic supervisors of the higher education programs to provide full support to the scholars to solve social problems while making the research process more objective and meaningful.

The Vice-Chancellor directed the concerned authorities to improve the quality of research activities of students enrolled in higher education programs and align their research projects with the overall welfare of the society.

He also directed to ensure the timely completion of various educational programs of MS, M.Phil and PhD being offered by the UAJK.

Dr. Abbasi emphasized that there should be no delays in the timely completion, processing, and other procedural matters related to M Phil and PhD.

research thesis.

The meeting approved various academic activities including PhD and M Phil admissions, proposed research topics, formation of supervisory committees, cancellation of admissions, extension of semester and other academic programs.

Earlier, Director Advanced Studies and Research Prof. Dr. Muhammad Rafiq presented the agenda of the 89th meeting, on which the members presented their final recommendations by consensus after carefully reviewing each item.

Dean Faculty of Sciences Dr. Sadiq ur Rehman Khattak, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Professor Dr. Haroon ur Rasheed, Dean Engineering Professor Dr. Saadat Hanif Dar, Meritorious Professor Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, Meritorious Professor Dr. Nadeem Haider Bukhari, Associate Dean Health Sciences Dr. Bashir ur Rehman Kanth. , Controller of Examinations Dr. Sharjeel Saeed, Director Planning and Development Prof. Dr. Ansir Yasin, Director Quality Enhancement Cell Prof. Dr. Ayaz Arif, Prof. Dr. Siddique Awan, Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed, Dr. Abdul Qadir Khan and others attended the meeting.