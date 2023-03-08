UrduPoint.com

Quality Research Vital For Social, Economic Stability: Dr. Kaleem Abbasi

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Quality research vital for social, economic stability: Dr. Kaleem Abbasi

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), through its mobile health units (MHUs), provided free medical facilities to over 245,295 flood affectees in Pakistan

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The Vice-Chancellor University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi has said that quality research in educational institutions leads to social and economic stability and desired results can be achieved by promoting purposeful research in various fields.

Presiding over the 89th session of the board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASAR) on Wednesday, he directed the all-academic supervisors of the higher education programs to provide full support to the scholars to solve social problems while making the research process more objective and meaningful.

The Vice-Chancellor directed the concerned authorities to improve the quality of research activities of students enrolled in higher education programs and align their research projects with the overall welfare of the society.

He also directed to ensure the timely completion of various educational programs of MS, M.Phil and PhD being offered by the UAJK.

Dr. Abbasi emphasized that there should be no delays in the timely completion, processing, and other procedural matters related to M Phil and PhD.

research thesis.

The meeting approved various academic activities including PhD and M Phil admissions, proposed research topics, formation of supervisory committees, cancellation of admissions, extension of semester and other academic programs.

Earlier, Director Advanced Studies and Research Prof. Dr. Muhammad Rafiq presented the agenda of the 89th meeting, on which the members presented their final recommendations by consensus after carefully reviewing each item.

Dean Faculty of Sciences Dr. Sadiq ur Rehman Khattak, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Professor Dr. Haroon ur Rasheed, Dean Engineering Professor Dr. Saadat Hanif Dar, Meritorious Professor Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, Meritorious Professor Dr. Nadeem Haider Bukhari, Associate Dean Health Sciences Dr. Bashir ur Rehman Kanth. , Controller of Examinations Dr. Sharjeel Saeed, Director Planning and Development Prof. Dr. Ansir Yasin, Director Quality Enhancement Cell Prof. Dr. Ayaz Arif, Prof. Dr. Siddique Awan, Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed, Dr. Abdul Qadir Khan and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Education Iftikhar Ahmed Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

Patriot Missiles to Arrive in Ukraine 'Very Soon' ..

Patriot Missiles to Arrive in Ukraine 'Very Soon' - US Army Acquisition Chief

18 minutes ago
 Borrell Says EU Will Have Trained 11,000 Ukrainian ..

Borrell Says EU Will Have Trained 11,000 Ukrainian Soldiers by Late March

18 minutes ago
 US Concerned DPRK May Use CBW Capabilities in Conf ..

US Concerned DPRK May Use CBW Capabilities in Conflict, Clandestine Attack - Int ..

18 minutes ago
 Social sector played role in boosting confidence a ..

Social sector played role in boosting confidence among women: Commissioner

18 minutes ago
 DPO hosts lunch for families of police martyrs

DPO hosts lunch for families of police martyrs

18 minutes ago
 ADMAF honours winners of 2022 Design and Creativit ..

ADMAF honours winners of 2022 Design and Creativity Awards

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.