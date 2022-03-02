UrduPoint.com

Quality Research Work Stressed For Combating Future Challenges : Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan

March 02, 2022

University of Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan stressed the need for conducting quality research work in order to combat future challenges and to produce the manpower equipped with scientific knowledge

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :University of Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan stressed the need for conducting quality research work in order to combat future challenges and to produce the manpower equipped with scientific knowledge. He was addressing the inaugural session of a two-day workshop on 'Scientific Writing' organized by the Department of Chemistry here on Wednesday.

Dr Jamil Anwar, Prof. Dr. Tariq Mahmood Ansari, Dean Sciences Prof. Dr. Asghar Bajwa, Chairman Chemistry Dr. Ejaz Ahmed Bhatti, Dr. Haq Nawaz Bhatti, Dr. Asif Hanif and others also spoke. Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that a prosperous future can be ensured by equipping students with contemporary scientific knowledge. He said that UAF was revising its curriculum in order to bring educational reforms in line with the international standards.

It will help hone the abilities of the students, he added.

Dr. Jamil Anwar said that although chemistry was considered as a dry subject, but it was the sweetest subject which was used at every step of daily life.

Dr. Mahmood Ansari said that basic research was also as important as applied. He said that such events would pave a way in polishing the skills of the students and to meet the demands of the era.

Dr. Ijaz Ahmed Bhatti said that poster competitions containing scientific ideas of the students had also been made a part of this seminar, so that better manpower could be ensured by promoting a competitive atmosphere.

