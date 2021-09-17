Quality services to be ensured for every citizen: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government & Community Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Punjab Government is fully committed to provide high quality municipal services to the citizens.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) here on Thursday.

The delegation was led by Sabir Subhani whereas Waqas Amjad, Zeeshan Siddiqui and other office bearers of the PTI were also present on the occasion.

The minister said that local government would be turned into an exemplary institute of public service. He said that provision of facilities to the people at their doorstep was the top priority of the government. He said that under Punjab Cities Improvement Programme, instructions had been issued to further speed up development work of various schemes.

All legal requirements were being fulfilled for the procurement whereas an effective monitoring mechanism had been developed in this regard.

Main Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that transparency in development projects was the top priority of the government. He further said that work was being carried out for providing municipal infrastructure including water supply, sewerage, solid waste management, public parks and street lights in 15 cities at a cost of Rs. 34 billion.

He said that development projects had been designed with the cooperation of international organizations.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that in the first phase of Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme, development projects were being carried out in Sialkot and Sahiwal with a cost of Rs. 44 billion. Moreover, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar khan, DG Khan ,Bahawalpur and Multan will be included in the second phase of the same programme.