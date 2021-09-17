UrduPoint.com

Quality Services To Be Ensured For Every Citizen: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 02:20 AM

Quality services to be ensured for every citizen: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government & Community Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Punjab Government is fully committed to provide high quality municipal services to the citizens.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) here on Thursday.

The delegation was led by Sabir Subhani whereas Waqas Amjad, Zeeshan Siddiqui and other office bearers of the PTI were also present on the occasion.

The minister said that local government would be turned into an exemplary institute of public service. He said that provision of facilities to the people at their doorstep was the top priority of the government. He said that under Punjab Cities Improvement Programme, instructions had been issued to further speed up development work of various schemes.

All legal requirements were being fulfilled for the procurement whereas an effective monitoring mechanism had been developed in this regard.

Main Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that transparency in development projects was the top priority of the government. He further said that work was being carried out for providing municipal infrastructure including water supply, sewerage, solid waste management, public parks and street lights in 15 cities at a cost of Rs. 34 billion.

He said that development projects had been designed with the cooperation of international organizations.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that in the first phase of Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme, development projects were being carried out in Sialkot and Sahiwal with a cost of Rs. 44 billion. Moreover, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar khan, DG Khan ,Bahawalpur and Multan will be included in the second phase of the same programme.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Sahiwal Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Same Sialkot Muzaffargarh Zeeshan Siddiqui All Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review acc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review accelerating bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

2 hours ago
 Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US ..

Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts Ab ..

2 hours ago
 US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Att ..

US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Attempts to Undermine World Order ..

2 hours ago
 OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Obser ..

OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Observation Groups - Russian Repres ..

3 hours ago
 Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Imp ..

Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Importance of EU Lawmakers' Repor ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.