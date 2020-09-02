UrduPoint.com
Quality Standard Labs Being Set Up To Internationalize Pakistani Products: Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 08:29 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that the government was specially focusing the establishment of quality standard laboratories to promote Pakistani products at international level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that the government was specially focusing the establishment of quality standard laboratories to promote Pakistani products at international level.

Chairing a meeting with prominent businessmen from various sectors, he said the government was paying special attention on introduction of technology and innovations in agriculture and other fields.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Industries Minister Hammad Azhar, Commerce Advisor Abdul Razzak Dawood, Finance Advisor Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Advisor on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, SAPM Dr Shahbaz Gill and Chairman board of Investment Atif Bukhari attended the meeting.

The successful and young entrepreneurs, who attended the meeting, hailed from information technology, sports goods, fashion and textiles, beauty industry, Pak wheels and other business sectors.

The members of the delegation shared their experiences, highlighted impact of government's business friendly policies and put forward their proposals to further improve business environment in the country.

The prime minister told the delegation that it was among government's priorities to promote business activities, incentivize the businesses, and create conducive environment by removing the hurdles.

While mentioning the government's measures like ease of doing business, online approval system and provision of easy loans, the prime minister said the young entrepreneurs excelling in their respective fields were the assets for the country.

The government is resolved to take all out measures for facilitation of such entrepreneurs, he added.

