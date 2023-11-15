Open Menu

Quality STEM Education In Focus As UNESCO Gathers Scientists In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2023 | 09:31 PM

UNESCO organized a scientists' convention in Islamabad, underscoring the importance of quality STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math education) and emphasizing science's societal significance

The event, held in collaboration with the Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS), and ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF), aimed to encourage public engagement in discussions on contemporary scientific issues.

In conjunction with this year's World Science Day, three interactive sessions for students are scheduled on November 15 and 16, 2023, at the Pakistan Museum of Natural History, Islamabad.

These sessions focus on hands-on activities such as extracting DNA from fruits, effective laboratory practices, science communication, and exploring inertia, designed to spark students' interest in STEM fields.

Since its inception in 2001, World Science Day for Peace and Development has sought to highlight science's crucial role in society and engage the broader public in discussions on emerging scientific issues.

This year's global theme, 'Building

Trust in Science' aligns with the ongoing efforts to enhance trust in science, which is vital for shaping our collective future.

During the convention, key figures including Dr. Youssef Filali-Meknassi, Director UNESCO, Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Shahid Mahmood Baig, S. I., Chairman PSF, Dr. Seyed Komail Tayebi, President of ECO Science Foundation, Ambassador

Dr. Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, Executive Director of COMSATS, and Dr. Abida Raza, Technical Director at the National Center of Industrial Biotechnology, PMAS-Arid Agriculture University, emphasized the role of science and the significance of STEM education.

Attendees included government officials, scientists, researchers, science communicators, and science journalists, collectively contributing to the dialogue on the crucial intersection of science, education, and public engagement.

