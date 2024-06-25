Open Menu

Quality Technical Education Imperative For Sustainable Economic Progress: Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2024 | 04:00 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi here Tuesday said that quality technical education was imperative to achieve sustainable economic progress and development .

Addressing the 28th Convocation of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIK) at Topi here as chief guest, the Governor said that those countries, which had equipped its youth with quality education and technology achieved tremendous progress and height of economic prosperity in the comity of nations today.

He underlined the need of equipping young minds with ornament of technical education and science and technology to achieve the height of economic glory and make Pakistan an economic giant.

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor distributed degrees among 475 boys and girls students after completion of their graduates, masters and M. Phil degrees in engineering, management and applied sciences. The Governor also awarded gold medals to 15 position holder students.

Congratulating the passed out students, their parents and faculty members, the Governor said that Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute Swabi was a premier educational institute of the country that set highest quality standards in education.

“The secret of GIK’s education popularity was its non-compromise on merit and standard in quality education.

It is my wish that GIK-like quality education institutes are established in other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said, adding it was the dream of every student and parents to get education from this premier institution of Pakistan and later contribute to the country's development progress.

To achieve the height of development and economic prosperity, the governor emphasized the need to contribute a praised worthy share in the country’s technology education, adding that unfortunately our province has been left behind in education standards.

Underlying the need for market based practical education, the Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that we need such education, which inculcate the values of self-confidence and enhances students’ abilities. He said the future of Pakistan was linked with an educated manpower. The educated manpower helps stimulate progressive and targeted production capacity of a country and steer the ship towards shores of economic self-sufficiency.

Earlier, the Executive Director GIK Shakil Durrani and Rector DI Khan Dir Fazal Ahmed besides senior faculty members, teachers and students welcomed the governor Khyber Pakthunkhwa upon arrival at the institute.

