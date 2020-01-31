Quality test Lab for 'coronavirus samples' set up in NIH Islamabad

The ministry of health has decided to set up a testing lab for Corona Virus samples in the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad due to which the problem of Coronavirus diagnostics would be addressed across the country with more trained staff and latest kits facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The ministry of health has decided to set up a testing lab for Corona Virus samples in the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad due to which the problem of Coronavirus diagnostics would be addressed across the country with more trained staff and latest kits facilities.

Health Ministry Focal person , Dr Mumtaz Ali Khan talking to ptv news channel said there was needs for more public awareness campaigns and all required basic principles of safety and patient handling must be displayed at public points particularly at bus and railway stations and airports.

School children must be trained on what to do in case of appearance of the disease and media should play a positive role creating awareness without panic in case of the appearance of deadly virus, he said.

The National Institution of Health has obtained special kits to detect the deadly disease, he added.

" These kits will enable us to analyze suspected samples for the novel Coronavirus that has wreaked havoc in China and created panic all over the world," he added.

He explained, this deadly virus was first identified during an investigation into an outbreak in Wuhan city of China and now it had spread to at least 15 countries.

He said that no person was diagnosed with Coronavirus infection in Pakistan yet but that could primarily be due to absence of primers used to detect the new virus but added that after receiving primers from Japan, experts at the NIH Islamabad would be able to detect the novel Coronavirus in samples.

He further explained health ministry was conducting high level meetings with all relevant health departments and other stakeholders.

Dr Mumtaz also said in major country hospitals, isolation wards were also set up with staff training on screening and other infections related to corona virus outbreak.

He stressed on media to give more information on this virus and people should adopt early precautionary measures like personal hygiene and avoide unnecessary travel to other countries.

"Students and any other who have had recent travel to China should be encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath,", he urged.

He said Pakistani students in China were very anxious due to the deadly outbreak but the Chinese authorities were properly taking care of Pakistanis.

Apart from issuing guidelines on the measures to be taken by the airlines, the Health Ministry also asked Airports and sea ports to provide information on travelers coming from Wuhan city.