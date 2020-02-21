UrduPoint.com
Quality Time To Children Can Discourage Drug Usage; IGP Advises Parents

Fri 21st February 2020

Quality time to children can discourage drug usage; IGP advises parents

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Thursday conducted an awareness session at the Air University Islamabad to sensitize students, parents and teachers about the ramification of drugs usage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ):The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Thursday conducted an awareness session at the Air University Islamabad to sensitize students, parents and teachers about the ramification of drugs usage.

A large number of students and families attended the grand awareness session in which Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan was the chief guest.

The event was also attended by the Additional Inspector General (Operations) Sardar Ghias Gul, Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Muhammad Umar Khan, Vice Chancellor of Air University Air Marshal (r) Qazi Javed and Registrar Muhammad Saleem.

On the occasion, the IGP urged the parents, teachers and school administration to play their due role in educating the children about harmful effects of drugs.

He advised the parents to give quality time and care to their children so that they could not become victim of drugs usage.

Aamir Zulfiqar also asked the parents to give their children little pocket money as huge amount could involve them in such sort of activity.

He showed a character certificate to the audience and maintained that once any child was found involved in drug related case, his future would be spoiled. He reiterated that the usage of drugs had spoiled many precious lives.

The IGP said the capital police had launched a vigorous campaign against drug and land mafia as per direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan .

The campaign had brought maximum dividends and hundreds of drug peddlers/suppliers had been arrested by the ICT Police and the drug usage in educational institutions had also declined.

