Quality to be ensured in development projects: CM aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Anti-Corruption, Muhammad Mossadeq Abbasi has said that quality should be ensured in development projects, and steps be taken to prevent the use of substandard materials.

He expressed these views during fourth monthly Khuli Kachari of Anti-Corruption Establishment held in Mardan. Assistant Director Crime, Mardan Region of Anti-Corruption Establishment, Circle Officers of Mardan Region participated in the Khuli Kachari and listened to complaints of people.

The Special Assistant said that purpose of holding Khuli Kucheris across the province was to identify problems and solve them properly.

He heard the complaints and issued on the spot orders directing concerned officials to resolve them.

He also directed anti-corruption establishment officials to inform about any progress by tracking the registered complaints.

He said that anti-corruption establishment has issued a WhatsApp number 03319988848 through which people can report and complain about corruption.