Open Menu

Quality To Be Ensured In Development Projects: CM Aide

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Quality to be ensured in development projects: CM aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Anti-Corruption, Muhammad Mossadeq Abbasi has said that quality should be ensured in development projects, and steps be taken to prevent the use of substandard materials.

He expressed these views during fourth monthly Khuli Kachari of Anti-Corruption Establishment held in Mardan. Assistant Director Crime, Mardan Region of Anti-Corruption Establishment, Circle Officers of Mardan Region participated in the Khuli Kachari and listened to complaints of people.

The Special Assistant said that purpose of holding Khuli Kucheris across the province was to identify problems and solve them properly.

He heard the complaints and issued on the spot orders directing concerned officials to resolve them.

He also directed anti-corruption establishment officials to inform about any progress by tracking the registered complaints.

He said that anti-corruption establishment has issued a WhatsApp number 03319988848 through which people can report and complain about corruption.

Related Topics

Corruption Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mardan Progress Circle WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

2 hours ago
 Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

3 hours ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

3 hours ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

3 hours ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

4 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

4 hours ago
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

6 hours ago
 Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at ho ..

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

6 hours ago
 Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

6 hours ago
 United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

6 hours ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan