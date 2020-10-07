UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quality Training Imperative To Cope With New Challenges: NH&MP IG

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 09:32 PM

Quality training imperative to cope with new challenges: NH&MP IG

National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Inspector General Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Wednesday said that quality training as per international standards for NH&MP officials was imperative to cope with new challenges including expansion in road network under CPEC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Inspector General Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Wednesday said that quality training as per international standards for NH&MP officials was imperative to cope with new challenges including expansion in road network under CPEC.

He was addressing the ground breaking ceremony of newly constructed buildings of Admin block, Academic Block, Living Hostel and Mess hall at NHMP Training College Sheikhupura.

Dr Kaleem Imam said that NHMP was a prestigious department which had deep rooted respect in the hearts of people as it was adopting principles of honesty, courtesy and help.

The IG stressed that it was prime focus of the department to train its officers in such a manner that they should remain courteous and polite with the road users in any situation.

He said that the results after provision of best physical and mental training, could manifestly be seen in the practical field, adding that it was needed to expand infrastructure of NHMP Training College.

The NH&MP IG also appreciated the efforts of DC Sheikhupura for extending maximum support in expansion of NHMP Training College.

On the occasion, Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam said that steps were being taken to uplift the standards of this college so that it could compete with any other renowned training institute.

Later, souvenirs were distributed among officers who worked hard for initiation of this development project.

Additional IG Central Region Zubair Hashmi, DIG Planning Development & Restructuring Sajjad Afzal Afridi, officials of PWD and a large number of NHMP officers were also present.

Related Topics

Police Road CPEC Sheikhupura Afridi Best

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Executive Co ..

6 minutes ago

SCCI named winner of 13th Arabia CSR Awards

36 minutes ago

Kyrgyz Parliament Discussing Impeachment of Presid ..

3 minutes ago

Pak-Turkish joint stance on regional, int'l matter ..

3 minutes ago

Opposition alliance aims to protect looted nationa ..

3 minutes ago

Shahzad terms Memon's allegations baseless

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.