Quality, Transparency In WASA Uplift Projects Ordered

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2023 | 07:34 PM

Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Jawad Kaleem Ullah on Thursday, while directing the contractors to speed up the pace of work, said that delays in ongoing development projects would not be tolerated

MULTAN, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Jawad Kaleem Ullah on Thursday, while directing the contractors to speed up the pace of work, said that delays in ongoing development projects would not be tolerated.

MD WASA expressed these views while paying visits to review the ongoing uplift projects. He directed officials to ensure the quality of work and transparency in all ongoing WASA projects.

Providing water and drainage facilities to citizens and immediate redressal of grievances was his top priority. He ordered to speed up the work on development projects related to sewerage and ensure completion within the stipulated time period.

He asked to accelerate construction work from MDA Chowk to Razaabad and TB hospital road by speeding up the process of water bound and work on Zikariya town, Officers colony and Haji Bote Wali street.

He directed the sewerage officials to monitor the uplift projects on daily basis to increase efficiency.

On this occasion, Deputy Directors Engineering Rai Muhammad Sajid, Hafiz Muhammad Waqas, Assistant Directors Fazlur Rehman, Mahr Mumtaz and others were also present.

