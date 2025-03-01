Quality,inexpensive Essential Items Available In Ramadan Sahulat Bazaars: Azma Bukhari
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Saturday that 80 Ramadan Sahulat bazaars
had been set up across the province.
According to a handout issued here, she said that quality and inexpensive essential items
were available at these Sahulat bazaars.
She said that ghee, flour, fruits, pulses, vegetables and sugar were available in Sahulat Ramadan
bazaars at low rate comparing to the market rate.
Azma said that 10 Sahulat Ramadan bazaars were set up in Lahore, eight in Rawalpindi,
33 in Faisalabad, Jhelum and Nankana Sahib while Sahulat bazaars were also set up
in other districts.
The minister said that for the first time in the history, the Punjab government had launched
Ramadan package worth Rs 30 billion for deserving people.
