Open Menu

Quality,inexpensive Essential Items Available In Ramadan Sahulat Bazaars: Azma Bukhari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Quality,inexpensive essential items available in Ramadan Sahulat bazaars: Azma Bukhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Saturday that 80 Ramadan Sahulat bazaars

had been set up across the province.

According to a handout issued here, she said that quality and inexpensive essential items

were available at these Sahulat bazaars.

She said that ghee, flour, fruits, pulses, vegetables and sugar were available in Sahulat Ramadan

bazaars at low rate comparing to the market rate.

Azma said that 10 Sahulat Ramadan bazaars were set up in Lahore, eight in Rawalpindi,

33 in Faisalabad, Jhelum and Nankana Sahib while Sahulat bazaars were also set up

in other districts.

The minister said that for the first time in the history, the Punjab government had launched

Ramadan package worth Rs 30 billion for deserving people.

Recent Stories

Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not r ..

Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..

6 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent progra ..

Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad f ..

Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zea ..

3 hours ago
 Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's ..

Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's Reunion Island

3 hours ago
 Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expre ..

Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expresses dissatisfaction over poli ..

3 hours ago
 Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at S ..

Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition

3 hours ago
Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on chall ..

Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for worki ..

4 hours ago
 IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not all ..

IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not allowing Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..

4 hours ago
 Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 milli ..

Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..

5 hours ago
 AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Bri ..

AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!

6 hours ago
 MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season dur ..

MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..

6 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulat ..

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan