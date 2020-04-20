UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quarantine Arrangements Reviewed On Expectations Of More Arrivals From Abroad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 03:44 PM

Quarantine arrangements reviewed on expectations of more arrivals from abroad

Anticipating arrival of more passengers at Multan International Airport, deputy commissioner Amir Khatak Monday visited labour complex quarantine and reviewed arrangements there

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) : Anticipating arrival of more passengers at Multan International Airport, deputy commissioner Amir Khatak Monday visited labour complex quarantine and reviewed arrangements there.

Accompanying ADCs Tayyab Khan and Qamar Uz Zaman and ACs Abida Fareed and Shahzad Mehboob, Khatak checked quarantine flats and blocks and reviewed cleanliness arrangements there, said an official release.

DC also checked arrangements at the hospital in quarantine facility including availability of medicines and asked the officials deputed there to ensure all necessary facilities to the quarantine inmates.

DC said that quarantine facility should be prepared in all respects to host more people as arrival of more Pakistanis was expected from foreign countries at Multan airport.

Related Topics

Multan All From Airport Labour

Recent Stories

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) sings MoU with Burn Cen ..

50 seconds ago

Price for WTI May Futures Falls by Over 25% Below ..

8 minutes ago

Austria's Chancellor Offers Condolences Following ..

8 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Patients in Israel Exceeds 13,6 ..

12 minutes ago

Italy mulls psychological tests to gauge lockdown ..

8 minutes ago

Merkel 'concerned' as Germany inches to reopen

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.