Quarantine arrangements reviewed on expectations of more arrivals from abroad

Anticipating arrival of more passengers at Multan International Airport, deputy commissioner Amir Khatak Monday visited labour complex quarantine and reviewed arrangements there

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) : Anticipating arrival of more passengers at Multan International Airport, deputy commissioner Amir Khatak Monday visited labour complex quarantine and reviewed arrangements there.

Accompanying ADCs Tayyab Khan and Qamar Uz Zaman and ACs Abida Fareed and Shahzad Mehboob, Khatak checked quarantine flats and blocks and reviewed cleanliness arrangements there, said an official release.

DC also checked arrangements at the hospital in quarantine facility including availability of medicines and asked the officials deputed there to ensure all necessary facilities to the quarantine inmates.

DC said that quarantine facility should be prepared in all respects to host more people as arrival of more Pakistanis was expected from foreign countries at Multan airport.