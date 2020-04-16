Quarantine Center: 71 Tableeghi members sent home after negative COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The local administration on Thursday formally allowed 71 people, from Tableegi Markaz quarantine center Haripur to go home after their COVID-19 negative results

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The local administration on Thursday formally allowed 71 people, from Tableegi Markaz quarantine center Haripur to go home after their COVID-19 negative results.

The administration also provided transport to them to reach their homes.

They were members of Tableeghi Jammat and had been quarantined for 20 days at Tableegi Markaz Haripur as they came back from various cities.

Their samples were sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH) for COVID-19 test, that were later declared negative.

Talking to media Tableeghi Jammat appreciated district administration, police and doctors for maximum cooperation during the quarantine period and added they provided all facilities, medicines and ration.

Meanwhile, in district Manshera, the number of COVID-19 patients has increasedto 37, four patients have recovered and discharged from hospital while three patientshave died.