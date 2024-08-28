Quarantine centers for suspected Monkeypox passengers to be set up at 6 Punjab airports

The Punjab government has announced the establishment of quarantine centers at six major airports across the province to manage and contain the spread of monkeypox among travelers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The Punjab government has announced the establishment of quarantine centers at six major airports across the province to manage and contain the spread of monkeypox among travelers.

This decision was revealed during a visit to the monkeypox screening counter and other facilities at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore by Punjab Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir, following directives from Chief Minister Punjab.

Accompanying the ministers was Professor Javed Akram, head of the technical group, who inspected the screening facilities designed for passengers arriving from abroad. During the visit, a consultative meeting was held with officials from Civil Aviation, FIA, and other relevant departments. Several crucial measures were agreed upon to prevent the potential spread of monkeypox.

Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir highlighted that space is being allocated for quarantine centers at airports, adhering to WHO-approved protocols. These centers will be strictly off-limits to other passengers and airport staff.

Additionally, Federal and provincial personnel stationed at these airports will receive vaccinations against monkeypox.

Plans are also in place to provide specialized training on monkeypox management to doctors, nurses, and paramedics within the Health department. Hospitals will establish dedicated quarantine wards, and Civil Aviation has been instructed to ensure all airlines implement the necessary SOPs regarding monkeypox.

Professor Javed Akram emphasized the importance of the inspections carried out with airport authorities, ensuring that all areas are prepared to handle any potential cases.

Additional officials present during the visit included Dr. Yunus, Additional Secretary Technical Department of Primary and Secondary Health Care, Dr. Yadullah, Director CDC, Nazir Ahmad Khan, Chief Operating Officer Allama Iqbal International Airport, Dr. Faheem, Director Civil Aviation, Inspector Imran from FIA, and Dr. Sikandar Hayat Raza, Health Officer at the airport.