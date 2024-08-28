Open Menu

Quarantine Centers For Suspected Monkeypox Passengers To Be Set Up At 6 Punjab Airports

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2024 | 07:34 PM

Quarantine centers for suspected Monkeypox passengers to be set up at 6 Punjab airports

The Punjab government has announced the establishment of quarantine centers at six major airports across the province to manage and contain the spread of monkeypox among travelers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The Punjab government has announced the establishment of quarantine centers at six major airports across the province to manage and contain the spread of monkeypox among travelers.

This decision was revealed during a visit to the monkeypox screening counter and other facilities at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore by Punjab Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir, following directives from Chief Minister Punjab.

Accompanying the ministers was Professor Javed Akram, head of the technical group, who inspected the screening facilities designed for passengers arriving from abroad. During the visit, a consultative meeting was held with officials from Civil Aviation, FIA, and other relevant departments. Several crucial measures were agreed upon to prevent the potential spread of monkeypox.

Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir highlighted that space is being allocated for quarantine centers at airports, adhering to WHO-approved protocols. These centers will be strictly off-limits to other passengers and airport staff.

Additionally, Federal and provincial personnel stationed at these airports will receive vaccinations against monkeypox.

Plans are also in place to provide specialized training on monkeypox management to doctors, nurses, and paramedics within the Health department. Hospitals will establish dedicated quarantine wards, and Civil Aviation has been instructed to ensure all airlines implement the necessary SOPs regarding monkeypox.

Professor Javed Akram emphasized the importance of the inspections carried out with airport authorities, ensuring that all areas are prepared to handle any potential cases.

Additional officials present during the visit included Dr. Yunus, Additional Secretary Technical Department of Primary and Secondary Health Care, Dr. Yadullah, Director CDC, Nazir Ahmad Khan, Chief Operating Officer Allama Iqbal International Airport, Dr. Faheem, Director Civil Aviation, Inspector Imran from FIA, and Dr. Sikandar Hayat Raza, Health Officer at the airport.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit Imran Nazir Federal Investigation Agency All From Airport

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

4 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

4 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

4 hours ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

4 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

4 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

4 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

4 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

4 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

4 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

4 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

4 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan