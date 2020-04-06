UrduPoint.com
Quarantine Centers To Be Shifted From Population Areas: PPP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 04:37 PM

Chitral district PPP President Bashir Ahmed has asked the health department to shift quarantine centres from the thickly populated areas in order to protect and prevent outbreak of coronaviru

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) : Chitral district PPP President Bashir Ahmed has asked the health department to shift quarantine centres from the thickly populated areas in order to protect and prevent outbreak of coronavirus.

As a reminder, if any disease spread in these quarantine centres, it can affect the entire population, Bashir Ahmed, President of PPP Chitral district said in a statement issued on Monday.

He said that the people of Town-II were worried as quarantine centres have been established in the hostels, hotels and public buildings in the Town-2, which accommodate those who come from outside.

Bashir Ahmed said that people often brought in these quarantine centres at night and these things have caused a lot of concern for the people of Town-II and other thickly populated areas and if one of them was infected with the virus, the whole city will be in danger.

He said the authorities concerned in other provinces have established quarantine centres outside the city for the safety of people of that area so the same steps should be taken in Chitral.

Bashir Ahmed said that outside Chitral, outside the population, there are hotels, schools, educational institutions and government buildings that could be used as quarantine centres. Bashir Ahmed has urged the district administration to move these quarantine centres out of the city.

It should be noted that the quarantine centres in Chitral are setup in several private hotels, including Commerce College, its hostel, school and a government hotel, which is a cause of concern for the people of the city, he said.

