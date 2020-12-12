Quarantine centre set up at PARS for 300 patients

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :A quarantine centre has been established at Postgraduate Agriculture Research Station (PARS), University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), at Jhang Road for accommodating 300 coronvirus patients.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited PARS and inspected the facilities.

He said that all necessary arrangements had been made to provide every possible facility to the quarantined patients.

He said that 51 patients of coronavirus had lost their lives during the second wave of COVID-19, from Sept 1. More than 200 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of Faisalabad while remaining patients were quarantined in their houses. He said that 197 points had been sealed over violation of corona standard operating procedures (SOPs). These include marriage halls, food points and restaurants, etc.