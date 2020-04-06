Quarantine centre setup at Kajhori checkpost for Pakistani expatriate: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIKHAN, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Iqbal Wazir Monday said the severity of corona pandemic was not as critical as it was in other parts of the globe and soon the virus would be contained.

In a Radio programme, the minister said that the situation was under control in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa especially in Waziristan merged district, adding that a quarantine centre has also been set up at Khajori checkpost on Pak Afghan border for Pakistani expatriate.

He said that all medical facilities have been provided at the quarantine centre to provide best medical care to any suspected corona patients. He said with the help of public the government would overcome the corona pandemic.

The minister appealed masses to cooperate with the provincial and district governments and adopt all precautionary measures to stop the spread of corona.