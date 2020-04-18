UrduPoint.com
Quarantine Centre To Be Established At Varran Bus Stand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 09:41 PM

The district administration Saturday carried out an operation and evacuated 17 kanals of land on Adamjee Road from Varan Tours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration Saturday carried out an operation and evacuated 17 kanals of land on Adamjee Road from Varan Tours.

According to details, a joint team of the district administration, local police, AC Cantt Ramisha, Secretary RTA Khalid Mehar Ghulam Abbas and police officers went to the site and got the possession of the bus depot.

A senior official of district government informed that the area would be converted into a Field Hospital for curing Covid-19 patients and quarantine them as there was no vacant place available in the city and cantonment areas.

When contacted, Uzma Gull, owner of Varan Tour, said she did not receive any notice prior to action but the administration got possession with force and she would contact the court against the action.

She alleged that the administration and local police humiliated and confined her in a room. "They destroyed the workshop where spare parts worth millions of rupees were lying. My office, resting room and other offices were destroyed," she alleged.

She added that a case was under progress in court and the court had already issued a stay order in their favor.

