Quarantine Established In Police Station Shamozai: DPO

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 08:55 PM

Quarantine established in Police Station Shamozai: DPO

District Police Officer (DPO) Swat, Qasim Ali Khan Friday said that a quarantine centre has been established in Shamozai Police Station and various localities of Matta were sealed to prevent coronavirus spread

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Swat, Qasim Ali Khan Friday said that a quarantine centre has been established in Shamozai Police Station and various localities of Matta were sealed to prevent coronavirus spread.

Talking to media, DPO informed that quarantine has been established as part of preventive measures and three localities of Matta have been sealed. He said that about 10,000 masks had been distributed among people.

He said that police was fully prepared to help people and prevent any emergency situation in the wake of corona pandemic. He urged people to strictly follow the advice of medical professionals and adopt preventive measures to curtail the chances of virus spread.

More Stories From Pakistan

