Quarter Master General Bangladesh Army Calls On CJCSC Gen Sahir

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2025 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Quarter Master General, Bangladesh Army Lieutenant General Md Faizur Rahman called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI, NI (M) here Friday at Joint Staff Headquarters.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the prevailing security environment in the region and laid emphasis on shared resolve for enhancing existing cooperation in defence and security domain, said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Chairman JCSC highlighted the rising trajectory of bilateral relations between both the countries and identified new avenues of defence cooperation.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

