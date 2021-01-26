UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quarterly Review Meetings To Help Ministries Achieve Their Targets: Shehzad Arbab

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 04:44 PM

Quarterly review meetings to help ministries achieve their targets: Shehzad Arbab

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Establishment Muhammad Shehzad Arbab on Tuesday said the performance review meetings of the ministries would help them to achieve their quarterly and annual targets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Establishment Muhammad Shehzad Arbab on Tuesday said the performance review meetings of the ministries would help them to achieve their quarterly and annual targets.

The quarterly review reports on implementation on Performance Agreements of the Federal Government for the Year 2020-21 would be submitted to the Prime Minister, he said while chairing a meeting here, a press release said.

Ministries including Religious Affairs, Cabinet Division, Information and Broadcasting, Revenue Division, Inter-Provincial Coordination, and Parliamentary Affairs Division gave a detailed briefing on their performance during the meeting.

All the ministries were presenting their performance reports during the first two quarters of the financial year 2020-21.

The performance of forty ministries and divisions were being reviewed in the meeting since many days. Around six ministries were giving briefing on a daily basis.

The review meeting also included Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jahanzeb Khan, Establishment Division, Cabinet Division, Finance Division, and senior officers of Planning Commission.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Jahanzeb Khan Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways’ ticket reservation system cra ..

2 minutes ago

Masses reject PDM's narrative: Nadeem Qureshi

12 seconds ago

74 held, drugs weapons seized in faisalabad

13 seconds ago

Iran Approves Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Against C ..

16 seconds ago

Mirpur mass anti-India public rally calls for earl ..

18 seconds ago

Myanmar army raises prospect of coup after voter-f ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.