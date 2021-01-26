Quarterly review meetings to help ministries achieve their targets: Shehzad Arbab

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Establishment Muhammad Shehzad Arbab on Tuesday said the performance review meetings of the ministries would help them to achieve their quarterly and annual targets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Establishment Muhammad Shehzad Arbab on Tuesday said the performance review meetings of the ministries would help them to achieve their quarterly and annual targets.

The quarterly review reports on implementation on Performance Agreements of the Federal Government for the Year 2020-21 would be submitted to the Prime Minister, he said while chairing a meeting here, a press release said.

Ministries including Religious Affairs, Cabinet Division, Information and Broadcasting, Revenue Division, Inter-Provincial Coordination, and Parliamentary Affairs Division gave a detailed briefing on their performance during the meeting.

All the ministries were presenting their performance reports during the first two quarters of the financial year 2020-21.

The performance of forty ministries and divisions were being reviewed in the meeting since many days. Around six ministries were giving briefing on a daily basis.

The review meeting also included Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jahanzeb Khan, Establishment Division, Cabinet Division, Finance Division, and senior officers of Planning Commission.