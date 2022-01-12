UrduPoint.com

Quddus Bizenjo Directed To Start Rehabilitation, Relief Activities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has directed the departments concerned to start rehabilitation and relief activities at the flood affected areas including Gwadar, Lasbella, Kech, Chaman and Pishin districts of the province.

The CM also ordered the administration to conduct survey to ascertain the extent of losses due to heavy rain in the areas, said official source.

The government was providing all necessary assistance to the victims of heavy rain and snow hit areas of the province.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan in collaboration with other authorities concerned was carrying out relief operations to protect precious lives and properties in snow and rain hit areas of the province.

Army and Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan troops were already engaged in relief operations in the flood and snow hit areas of the province at the behest of the Federal government.

The PDMA has dispatched relief items including drainage pumps, tents, blankets, plastic mats, kitchen set, charpoy, quilts, solar light and ration bags for the people of areas mostly affected by flood and snowfall in the province.

The PDMA has expedited its relief and rescue activities in the flood and snow-affected areas of the province to ensure proper rehabilitation facilities and minimize damage in emergency situations.

"However, the damages report will be shared timely after completion of initial damage assessment," he added.

The departments concerned including Rescue 1122, Health, Revenue, Police, Livestock and others were directed to remain on alert during this period, he said.

The provincial emergency center at PDMA office Quetta is working round the clock and directed to coordinate with local administration and other departments concerned for timely response, he added.

