Quddus Bizenjo expresses deep grief over death of seven girls in Turbat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday expressed deep grief over the death of seven girls students due to drowning in water in Turbat district of the province.

In his condolence statement, the Chief Minister has said that he was deeply saddened by the death of seven girls in unfortunate incident, drowned in a river near Turbat on Sunday afternoon.

In this time of grief, our heart goes out to the victims of this incident, the chief minister has also expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed to Allah Almighty for eternal peace of the departed souls and grant of courage to members of the bereaved families to bear this loss with equanimity.

The Chief Minister has directed the district administration to ensure full support to the victim families and best medical care should be provided to girls who have survived in the incident.

According to Police, at least 7 girls died and the condition of two others is critical due to drowning in a river while taking bath during their school's trip on Sunday.

The girls aged 10 to 17 drowned in water named Fiza bint Zubair, Faiza bint Salim, Mah Tap bint Kareem, Dardana bint Naeem, Bushra bint Ghulam, Shireen bint Nasir, Mah Zeb bint Ashraf.

The local people with their help pulled out the dead bodies from the river and brought them to the hospital.