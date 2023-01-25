UrduPoint.com

Quddus Bizenjo Gives Approval To Release Funds For Printing Books

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2023 | 08:02 PM

Quddus Bizenjo gives approval to release funds for printing books

Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has given the approval to release the funds for printing and free distribution of textbooks for the academic year 2023 despite the prevailing financial crisis in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has given the approval to release the funds for printing and free distribution of textbooks for the academic year 2023 despite the prevailing financial crisis in the province.

The publishers were stopped from printing books due to the non-release of funds by the education department as the provincial government was facing a severe financial crisis at that time, an official source said.

The education department was given the order to print around 8.6 million books at a cost of 560 million rupees to provide free textbooks to 1.

1 million students in the government educational institutions of the province.

The publishers printed 25 percent of the books and gave them to the Balochistan Textbook board, but due to non-payment of the required amount, the publishers stopped printing more books.

The new educational year in the winter zone of the province would be started in March.

The financial crises in Balochistan have become serious after the Federal government has not released more than thirty billion rupees share of the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Education March From Government Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs continues its activities in 6th Cust ..

Dubai Customs continues its activities in 6th Customs Week

9 minutes ago
 PTI disappoints nation, miserably fails to deliver ..

PTI disappoints nation, miserably fails to deliver: Anwar Saifullah

16 minutes ago
 Dharejo invites Turkish businessmen to invest in P ..

Dharejo invites Turkish businessmen to invest in Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 Nepalese envoy calls on Shahadat Awan

Nepalese envoy calls on Shahadat Awan

16 minutes ago
 China remains Germany's main supplier of rare eart ..

China remains Germany's main supplier of rare earths

16 minutes ago
 Oil & gas exploration companies fulfilling corpora ..

Oil & gas exploration companies fulfilling corporate social responsibilities

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.