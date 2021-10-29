Quddus Bizenjo takes oath as Balochistan CM

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Friday took oath as the 18th chief minister (CM) of Balochistan here at the Governor House.

Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha administered the oath.

The oath ceremony was attended by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, members of national and provincial assemblies, leaders, workers of political organizations and people from various walks of life.