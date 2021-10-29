UrduPoint.com

Quddus Bizenjo Takes Oath As Balochistan CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 08:31 PM

Quddus Bizenjo takes oath as Balochistan CM

Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Friday took oath as the 18th chief minister (CM) of Balochistan here at the Governor House

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Friday took oath as the 18th chief minister (CM) of Balochistan here at the Governor House.

Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha administered the oath.

The oath ceremony was attended by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, members of national and provincial assemblies, leaders, workers of political organizations and people from various walks of life.

Related Topics

National Assembly Balochistan Chief Minister Governor Punjab From

Recent Stories

Swiss Confederation President attends country&#039 ..

Swiss Confederation President attends country&#039;s National Day celebrations a ..

2 minutes ago
 Sindh reports 353 more coronavirus cases, no death ..

Sindh reports 353 more coronavirus cases, no death

1 minute ago
 Man held for kidnapping a girl

Man held for kidnapping a girl

1 minute ago
 UK's Johnson urges Xi to take climate action ahead ..

UK's Johnson urges Xi to take climate action ahead of COP26

1 minute ago
 Usman Buzdar reviews law & order situation

Usman Buzdar reviews law & order situation

1 minute ago
 Opposition trying to hide its humiliation through ..

Opposition trying to hide its humiliation through staging protests: Usman Buzdar ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.