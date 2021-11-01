UrduPoint.com

Quddus Bizenjo Urges YDA To Postpone Their Protest In Interest Of Province

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 06:38 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday urged the Young Doctors Association (YDA) to postpone their protest in the wider interest of the province and poor people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday urged the Young Doctors Association (YDA) to postpone their protest in the wider interest of the province and poor people.

He directed the Health Department to submit a detailed report on the problems and demands of the doctors.

Bizenjo assured that the problems faced by the Young Doctors and their other legitimate demands would be resolved on priority basis.

He said that all necessary facilities in hospitals would be ensured for proper healthcare amenities A three-member parliamentary committee has been formed to hold talks with the Young Doctors Association (YDA) to resolve their concerns, Bizenjo added.

"On my return from Islamabad, I will personally meet the Young Doctors Association", he assured.

YDA was protesting for the last one month and boycotted the outdoor patients departments (OPDs) against the provincial government decision to privatize all healthcare facilities of Balochistan.

They were demanding the provincial government to revoke its decision and improve facilities in the hospitals as it was only affordable facility for the local masses.

