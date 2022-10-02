UrduPoint.com

Quddus-Jam Meeting An Important Development In Balochistan: BAP Leader

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Former Information Secretary and Spokesman of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Chaudhry Shabbir on Sunday said Quddus-Jam meeting is an important development in Balochistan politics.

"The end of the difference of the two leaders would pave way for the betterment of the province and make the Balochistan Awami Party active and organized," he said in a statement issued here.

He further said both the leaders sitting CM Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo former CM Balochistan Jam Kamal have extensive political experience.

"The unity of the senior leaders of BAP would not only promote the common positive development thinking and vision but also facilitate the implementation of the progressive manifesto of the party in the real sense,"

