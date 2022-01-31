Quddus to inaugurate reconstructed Mir Ghaus Bakhsh Bizenjo football stadium at Gwadar

The Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) has reconstructed the Mir Ghaus Bakhsh Bizenjo football stadium located in the center of Koh-e-Batil at a cost of Rs 16.3 million to provide a better environment for the youth to flourish besides ensuring best sports facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) has reconstructed the Mir Ghaus Bakhsh Bizenjo football stadium located in the center of Koh-e-Batil at a cost of Rs 16.3 million to provide a better environment for the youth to flourish besides ensuring best sports facilities.

Being just next to the beach in Gwadar, the sate-of-the-art newly revamped football ground is ready to provide an eye catching view, and a great opportunity for the local talent to carry on their football activities.

After the huge response of the Gwadar cricket Stadium, football ground is another milestone in the same direction.

The Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo is expected to inaugurate the newly renovated football stadium at Gwadar, spread over an area of138,000 square feet.

The people of Balochistan lauded the establishment of international level football stadiums in Gwadar where local players would be able to pursue and enjoy their passion.

In Gwadar, the local football enthusiasts can play football day and night in the newly established international standard ground.

According to officials, the facility will also be used for playing football, training, for both children and adults, as well as for holding country level matches.

In the stadium, a new pavilion for spectators, a separate seating area for guests, rooms for players and offices have been established on modern lines.

A sports lover Muhammad Khan Kakar said that football is very popular game in Balochistan, adding that modern football stadiums would facilitate the youth in harnessing their skills. He said that the football players needed to be encouraged and facilitated to get opportunities in national football team.