UrduPoint.com

Quddus To Inaugurate Reconstructed Mir Ghaus Bakhsh Bizenjo Football Stadium At Gwadar

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2022 | 02:42 PM

Quddus to inaugurate reconstructed Mir Ghaus Bakhsh Bizenjo football stadium at Gwadar

The Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) has reconstructed the Mir Ghaus Bakhsh Bizenjo football stadium located in the center of Koh-e-Batil at a cost of Rs 16.3 million to provide a better environment for the youth to flourish besides ensuring best sports facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) has reconstructed the Mir Ghaus Bakhsh Bizenjo football stadium located in the center of Koh-e-Batil at a cost of Rs 16.3 million to provide a better environment for the youth to flourish besides ensuring best sports facilities.

Being just next to the beach in Gwadar, the sate-of-the-art newly revamped football ground is ready to provide an eye catching view, and a great opportunity for the local talent to carry on their football activities.

After the huge response of the Gwadar cricket Stadium, football ground is another milestone in the same direction.

The Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo is expected to inaugurate the newly renovated football stadium at Gwadar, spread over an area of138,000 square feet.

The people of Balochistan lauded the establishment of international level football stadiums in Gwadar where local players would be able to pursue and enjoy their passion.

In Gwadar, the local football enthusiasts can play football day and night in the newly established international standard ground.

According to officials, the facility will also be used for playing football, training, for both children and adults, as well as for holding country level matches.

In the stadium, a new pavilion for spectators, a separate seating area for guests, rooms for players and offices have been established on modern lines.

A sports lover Muhammad Khan Kakar said that football is very popular game in Balochistan, adding that modern football stadiums would facilitate the youth in harnessing their skills. He said that the football players needed to be encouraged and facilitated to get opportunities in national football team.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Balochistan Chief Minister Sports Ghaus Bakhsh Bizenjo Gwadar Same Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Love

Recent Stories

Israeli Army Declines to Comment on Reported Air A ..

Israeli Army Declines to Comment on Reported Air Attack in Syria

57 seconds ago
 New 'Stealth' Omicron Subvariant Likely to Dominat ..

New 'Stealth' Omicron Subvariant Likely to Dominate Australia Soon - Health Offi ..

1 minute ago
 Five killed by roadside bomb in northern Kenya: po ..

Five killed by roadside bomb in northern Kenya: police

1 minute ago
 Balochistan govt allocates Rs 2 bln endowment fund ..

Balochistan govt allocates Rs 2 bln endowment fund for vocational training

4 minutes ago
 Christian Eriksen signs for Premier League side Br ..

Christian Eriksen signs for Premier League side Brentford: club

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner assures family of slain priest to arr ..

Commissioner assures family of slain priest to arrest culprits involved in his m ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>