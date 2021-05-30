UrduPoint.com
Que Management System Installed At KTH To Streamline Covid Vaccination

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 07:30 PM

Que management system installed at KTH to streamline Covid vaccination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :In order to streamline Covid Vaccination System at Khyber Teaching Hospital, a software for maintaining data and digital queue management system has been installed to facilitate people at their own turns.

The Health Department in a statement said that manual entries of people to system have been stopped and on-spot entries to the online system are being carried out at KTH.

It said that all vaccines are available at the hospital and people can visit 6 days a week from 8:00 a.m. till 8:00 p.m.

The Health Department have welcomed further suggestions for bringing improvement in Covid vaccination.

