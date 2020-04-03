UrduPoint.com
Que To Be Maintained For Shoppers In Vegetables, Fruits Markets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 06:38 PM

Que to be maintained for shoppers in vegetables, fruits markets

To avoid outbreak of the present coronavirus, Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Abid Wazir has directed all concerned officials of the district administration to strictly maintain lines for the shoppers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :To avoid outbreak of the present coronavirus, Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Abid Wazir has directed all concerned officials of the district administration to strictly maintain lines for the shoppers.

The directives in this regard was passed to all the concerned officials including Zahid Kamal, Additional Assistant Commissioner Mardan.

The officials were directed to pay visit to different markets including Sabazi Mandi, New Sabaze Mandi and Takht Bhai Fruits and vegetables Sabaze Mandi wherein all the dealers were directed to make proper lines for the shopkeepers during the supplying of the edibles items to the general public. The shopkeepers, assured the officials to strictly adopt the practice to avoid outbreak of coronavirus in the District Mardan.

