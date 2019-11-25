UrduPoint.com
Queen Maxima Of Netherlands Arrives On Two-day Visit

Mon 25th November 2019

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands arrived here Monday on a two-day visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ):Queen Maxima of the Netherlands arrived here Monday on a two-day visit.

She was received at the Nur Khan Air Base by senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and representatives of the embassy of Netherlands.

Queen Maxima is visiting Pakistan in her capacity as the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Advocate (UNSGSA) for Inclusive Finance for Development.

During the visit, Queen Maxima will call on the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, besides holding meetings with a range of stakeholders from public and private sectors.

Queen Maxima will also attend the launch of the Micro Payment Gateway, an initiative of the State Bank of Pakistan aimed at reducing the costs of small payments and boosting digital transactions to benefit people and promote financial inclusion.

Queen Maxima as UNSGSA since 2009 is actively engaged worldwide in promoting access of individuals and enterprises to financial services at a reasonable cost, with the aim of improving economic and social development opportunities.

Queen Maxima earlier visited Pakistan in February 2016.

