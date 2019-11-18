UrduPoint.com
Queen Maxima Of Netherlands To Visit Pakistan From Nov 25-27

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 12:53 PM

Queen Maxima of Netherlands to visit Pakistan from Nov 25-27

Queen Mxima of the Netherlands is scheduled to visit Pakistan from November 25-27, 2019 in her capacity as the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Advocate (UNSGSA) for Inclusive Finance for Development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ):Queen Mxima of the Netherlands is scheduled to visit Pakistan from November 25-27, 2019 in her capacity as the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Advocate (UNSGSA) for Inclusive Finance for Development.

During the visit, Queen Mxima would call on President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, besides other engagements with a range of stakeholders from the public and private sectors.

Inclusive Finance for Development is one of the key priorities of the government. Pakistan has taken a number of steps in recent years in order to promote the key objectives of financial inclusion, a Foreign Office press release said.

Queen Mxima would also attend the launch of the Micro Payment Gateway, an initiative of the State Bank of Pakistan aimed at reducing the costs of small payments and boosting digital transactions to benefit people and promote financial inclusion.

She has been the UN Secretary General's Special Advocate (UNSGSA) for Inclusive Finance for Development since 2009. In this capacity, she is actively engaged worldwide in promoting access of individuals and enterprises to financial services at a reasonable cost, with the aim of improving economic and social development opportunities.

Queen Mxima had earlier visited Pakistan in February 2016.

