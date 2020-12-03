UrduPoint.com
Queen Of Jati Umra Unnerved After Mini Multan Meeting: Dr Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 11:33 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that the queen of Jati Umra and her political bondwomen were unnerved after the mini Multan meeting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that the queen of Jati Umra and her political bondwomen were unnerved after the mini Multan meeting.

In a statement, she said the queen and her slaves were in a state of self-deception and fear while the darling prince was sitting-pretty, adding that those who staged political jugglery were soon going to become a laughing stock.

She mentioned that the recent BBC interview of international money launderer Ishaq Dar was self-evident about their falsehood and facts, adding that Ishaq Dar spoke truth out of fear and Sharif's politics had been exposed again.

The SACM said those who looted Pakistan for 30 long years were not leaders but looters and the 220 million people could never forget the continued loot and plunder of the families of the prince and the queen.

She advised the opposition to avoid spreading coronavirus as the situation was going grave every passing day and the number of patients was increasing.

She said that 727 confirmed cases were reported and 25 died during the last 24 hours, adding that the number of active patients was 19000 while 3091 died.

She said that holding public meetings in this situation was enmity with the people but opposition was only interested in saving its looted money. "The Pakistan Democratic Movement lacks sanity and it should stop playing with the lives of the people", she further said.

