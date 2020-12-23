'Queen of melody' Noor Jehan remembered on 20th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Legendary vocalist and actress Noor Jehan, also known as Malika-e-Tarannum (Queen of Melody) was remembered on her 20th death anniversary on Wednesday.

She was renowned as one of the greatest and most influential singers to ever come out of South Asia, and was given the honorific title of Malika-e-Tarannum (Queen of Melody).

During the course of her career, Jehan sang thousands of songs and appeared in numerous movies.

After the partition of the sub-continent, she emerged as an icon and helped shape the nascent entertainment industry of Pakistan.

Although born in Kasur in 1926, Jehan had started her singing career from Calcutta at the tender age of nine. She was tutored by numerous acclaimed Names of the Indian film industry, including Mukhtar Begum and Shaukat Hussain Rizvi also her first husband, ptv news channel reported In 1947, Jehan chose to move to Pakistan.

She started acting, singing and directing movies that made her a household name in the country. Jehan holds the honours of being the first female director of the Pakistani film industry, as well as the most recorded playback singer in the country.

In recognition of the services she rendered to the nation, Jehan was awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Pride of Performance) by the State of Pakistan in 1966. Jehan is also fondly remembered for her patriotic songs on radio during the Pak-India war of 1965.

Jehan passed away in Karachi after a long battle with heart disease on December 23, 2000.