UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Queen Of Melody' Noor Jehan Remembered On 20th Death Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 03:30 PM

'Queen of melody' Noor Jehan remembered on 20th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Legendary vocalist and actress Noor Jehan, also known as Malika-e-Tarannum (Queen of Melody) was remembered on her 20th death anniversary on Wednesday.

She was renowned as one of the greatest and most influential singers to ever come out of South Asia, and was given the honorific title of Malika-e-Tarannum (Queen of Melody).

During the course of her career, Jehan sang thousands of songs and appeared in numerous movies.

After the partition of the sub-continent, she emerged as an icon and helped shape the nascent entertainment industry of Pakistan.

Although born in Kasur in 1926, Jehan had started her singing career from Calcutta at the tender age of nine. She was tutored by numerous acclaimed Names of the Indian film industry, including Mukhtar Begum and Shaukat Hussain Rizvi also her first husband, ptv news channel reported In 1947, Jehan chose to move to Pakistan.

She started acting, singing and directing movies that made her a household name in the country. Jehan holds the honours of being the first female director of the Pakistani film industry, as well as the most recorded playback singer in the country.

In recognition of the services she rendered to the nation, Jehan was awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Pride of Performance) by the State of Pakistan in 1966. Jehan is also fondly remembered for her patriotic songs on radio during the Pak-India war of 1965.

Jehan passed away in Karachi after a long battle with heart disease on December 23, 2000.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Film And Movies Kasur Noor Jehan December From Industry Asia PTV

Recent Stories

PSL confirms first-round pick order for 2021 seaso ..

15 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Law on Sharjah Museums Author ..

20 minutes ago

Robbers loot petrol pumps, torture staff in muzaff ..

16 minutes ago

Russian Prosecutors Flag French Political Studies ..

16 minutes ago

Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed as one of the speakers ..

34 minutes ago

Namibia imposes curfew as COVID-19 cases surge

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.