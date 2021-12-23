Queen of melody 'Noor Jehan' remembered on 21st anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Cultural icon and one of the most legendary voices of Pakistan Noor Jehan was remembered on Thursday on her 21st death anniversary.

The melody queen who was awarded the title of 'Malika-e-Tarannum' was paid homage for her unforgettable singing career in lollywood industry.

For more than 35 years, she ruled the film industry and sang approximately six thousand songs for urdu, Punjabi and Sindhi films.

The real name of the legendary artist was Allah Wasai who was born on September 21, 1926 in a musicians family of Kasur, Punjab, electronic channels reported.

After partition, she moved to Lahore from Bombay and started her career in films as actress, singer and the first Pakistani film director, with "Chann Wey" in 1951.

She recorded about 10‚000 songs in various languages including Urdu‚ Punjabi and Sindhi.

She also exhibited her talent as an actor in films including Chan Way, Dopatta, Mirza Ghalib, Qaidi, Baaji and Khandaan.

Malika-e-Tarannum's national patriotic songs, during 1965 Pak- India War, were an important part of our national history.

In recognition of he services, she received Life Time Achievement Award, Presidential Pride of Performance award, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and Sitara-e-Imtiaz. Noor Jehan died on December 23, 2000 and was buried in Karachi.