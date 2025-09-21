"Queen of Melody" Noor Jehan remembered on her 99th birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan (Allah Rakhi Wasai) was remembered on her 99th birth anniversary by all electronic, Radio and print media by streaming her memorable performances and sharing rare archival footage.

They shared heartfelt tributes and praised her as the “Queen of Melody” and celebrated her lasting impact on Pakistan’s music and culture.

Noor Jehan, born on September 21, 1926, in Kasur, Punjab, Pakistan, captivated millions with her unparalleled voice and timeless melodies, media channels reported.

Her artistic journey began in 1935 with the film 'Pind Di Kuriyan', marking the start of a prolific career in the entertainment industry.

Over the years, she recorded over 10,000 songs in various languages, including urdu, Punjabi and Sindhi, leaving an indelible mark on the music world.

Her contributions were not limited to music; she also acted in numerous films, with notable performances in Chan Wey, Dopatta, Mirza Ghalib, Qaidi, Baaji, and Khandaan.

During the 1965 Indo-Pak war, Noor Jehan' s patriotic songs played a pivotal role in boosting the morale of the nation.

In recognition of her exceptional services, the Government of Pakistan honored her with the Presidential Pride of Performance, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, and Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

Even after her passing on December 23, 2000, her legacy endures. Her voice continues to resonate in the hearts of millions, and various literary and cultural institutions commemorate her birth anniversary annually, celebrating her contributions to music and culture.