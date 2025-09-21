"Queen Of Melody" Noor Jehan Remembered On Her 99th Birth Anniversary
Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan (Allah Rakhi Wasai) was remembered on her 99th birth anniversary by all electronic, Radio and print media by streaming her memorable performances and sharing rare archival footage.
They shared heartfelt tributes and praised her as the “Queen of Melody” and celebrated her lasting impact on Pakistan’s music and culture.
Noor Jehan, born on September 21, 1926, in Kasur, Punjab, Pakistan, captivated millions with her unparalleled voice and timeless melodies, media channels reported.
Her artistic journey began in 1935 with the film 'Pind Di Kuriyan', marking the start of a prolific career in the entertainment industry.
Over the years, she recorded over 10,000 songs in various languages, including urdu, Punjabi and Sindhi, leaving an indelible mark on the music world.
Her contributions were not limited to music; she also acted in numerous films, with notable performances in Chan Wey, Dopatta, Mirza Ghalib, Qaidi, Baaji, and Khandaan.
During the 1965 Indo-Pak war, Noor Jehan' s patriotic songs played a pivotal role in boosting the morale of the nation.
In recognition of her exceptional services, the Government of Pakistan honored her with the Presidential Pride of Performance, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, and Sitara-e-Imtiaz.
Even after her passing on December 23, 2000, her legacy endures. Her voice continues to resonate in the hearts of millions, and various literary and cultural institutions commemorate her birth anniversary annually, celebrating her contributions to music and culture.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Armenia on Independence Day
TRENDS opens virtual office in Jordan
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Belize on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2025
Liverpool defeat Everton to extend Premier League lead
Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss outcomes of High-level Internationa ..
Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Dhannah in Al Dhafra Region, reviews ADNOC’s strate ..
UAE rider Rashid Al Muhairi wins Endurance World Championship for Juniors in Rom ..
Egypt hails Portugal's plans to recognise Palestinian state
Cyberattack causes flight delays, cancellations at major European airports
More Stories From Pakistan
-
"Queen of Melody" Noor Jehan remembered on her 99th birth anniversary49 seconds ago
-
NDMA dispatches 1,000 more tents to Khanewal, total reaches 36,00051 seconds ago
-
FC holds grand peace Jirga in Bajaur52 seconds ago
-
Crackdown on negligent employees in dengue campaign, over 60 dismissed from services53 seconds ago
-
Traffic Police conduct grand operation to clear university road of encroachments57 seconds ago
-
KPCTA wins Gold Award in P@SHA 202558 seconds ago
-
Bahawalpur traders laud Pak-Saudi defence agreement1 minute ago
-
India’s plan to execute Yasin Malik could spark an uncontrollable regional & global crisis: Mushaa ..1 minute ago
-
PM to lead Pak delegation at 80th UNGA Session in New York21 minutes ago
-
World recognizes Pakistan’s contributions towards maintenance of Int’l peace1 hour ago
-
Federal capital continuing service-oriented initiatives during holy month of Rabi ul Awwal2 hours ago
-
Experts call for raising awareness, strengthening community support on World Alzheimer’s Day2 hours ago