Queen Of Netherlands Arrives In Pakistan For Three- Visit

Mon 25th November 2019 | 02:15 PM

Queen of Netherlands arrives in Pakistan for three- visit

The sources say that the Queen who is also United Nations Secretary General’s Special Advocate (UNSGSA) is visiting Pakistan on special state invitation.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2019) Dutch Queen Maxima Zorre­guieta Cerruti arrived in Islamabad for her three-day visit here on Monday.

According to the details, Queen Maxima who is also United Nations Secretary General’s Special Advocate (UNSGSA) arrived at Nur Khan Airbase on early Monday where senior officials of the foreign ministry and representatives of the Netherlands’ Embassy received her.

The source said she was visiting Pakistan on special invitation and would help Pakistan to have access to financial services at international level.

Previously, she visited Pakistan in February 2016 on behalf of the United Nations.

Last week, the FO announced Queen Maxima’s visit, saying that she would call on President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan beside her other engagements with stakeholders from both public and private sectors.

The FO said that Dutch royalty would also hold talks with international development partners, representatives from the Fintech sector, State Bank Governor Reza Baqir, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Nadra Chairman Usman Mubin.

She, it said, would also launch the Micropayments Gateway-- a central bank -- that reduces the cost of small payments in order to stimulate digital payments, in particular for people in poverty situations. The queen would also visit a number of projects that focus on digital financial services that, among other things, contribute to the development of entrepreneurs.

