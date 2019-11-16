UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Queens Of Netherlands To Come To Pakistan On Three-day Official Visit

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 11:26 AM

Queens of Netherlands to come to Pakistan on three-day official visit

Queens Maxima is expected to call on President Alvi and Prime Minister Khan and the purpose of her visit is to help Pakistan have access to International Financial Services.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2019) Queens of Netherlands Queen Máxima will come to Pakistan on three-day official visit, the sources said.

Queen Máxima, the spouse of King Willem-Alexander, will come to Pakistan from Nov 25th to Nov 27th and will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi. According to the sources, she is visiting Pakistan on special invitation and will help Pakistan to have access to financial servies at intenational level. Previously, she visited Pakistan in February 2016 on behalf of the United Nations.

During her visit, Dutch queen will discuss the matter of access to financial service to improve the economic ties of Pakistan. The visit will be a follow up to her 2016 visit on behalf of the UN.

She will be visiting Pakistan at the invitation of the government.

The sources said that Dutch royalty wouldl also hold talks with international development partners, representatives from the fintech sector, State Bank Governor Reza Baqir, Adviser to the Prime Minister on FInance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Nadra Chairman Usman Mubin.

She, they said, would also launch the Micropayments Gateway-- a central bank -- that reduces the cost of small payments in order to stimulate digital payments, in particular for people in poverty situations. The queen would also visit a number of projects that focus on digital financial services that, among other things, contribute to the development of entrepreneurs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Governor United Nations Visit Bank Netherlands February 2016 From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 16 November 2019

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Walk 2019 sees thousands make great strides in boo ..

11 hours ago

India, UAE enjoy strong bonds of friendship: India ..

11 hours ago

International Criminal Court approves probe Into c ..

11 hours ago

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.