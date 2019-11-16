Queens of Netherlands to come to Pakistan on three-day official visit

(@fidahassanain)

Queen Máxima, the spouse of King Willem-Alexander, will come to Pakistan from Nov 25th to Nov 27th and will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi. According to the sources, she is visiting Pakistan on special invitation and will help Pakistan to have access to financial servies at intenational level. Previously, she visited Pakistan in February 2016 on behalf of the United Nations.

During her visit, Dutch queen will discuss the matter of access to financial service to improve the economic ties of Pakistan. The visit will be a follow up to her 2016 visit on behalf of the UN.

The sources said that Dutch royalty wouldl also hold talks with international development partners, representatives from the fintech sector, State Bank Governor Reza Baqir, Adviser to the Prime Minister on FInance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Nadra Chairman Usman Mubin.

She, they said, would also launch the Micropayments Gateway-- a central bank -- that reduces the cost of small payments in order to stimulate digital payments, in particular for people in poverty situations. The queen would also visit a number of projects that focus on digital financial services that, among other things, contribute to the development of entrepreneurs.