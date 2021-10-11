UrduPoint.com

QUEST Conducts Pre-entry Test For Admission In Different Departments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 07:00 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Science and Technology Nawabshah on Monday conducted pre- entry test for batch 2021 in 18 different departments under strict security.

The entry test was held for the departments of Civil, Mechanical, Energy System, Environment Engineering, Chemical, Electronic, Electrical, Computer System, Telecommunication, Software Engineering, Automation and Control Engineering, Bachelor of Studies, Information Technology, Computer Science, Mathematics, English, Physics, Artificial Intelligence for main campus of QUEST while for Larkana Campus, test was held for the departments of Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Electronics Engineering.

EntryTest was held at Computer Science Department on online system in two shifts. Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Awam University Prof Dr Saleem Raza Samo said that Entry Test for 18 different department of main campus of university and four departments of Larkana Campus for Batch 2021 are held in two shifts through online system.

He said that 3859 candidates appeared at the test while 43 were rejected on different reasons.

Vice Chancellor said that entry test would continue for ten days, adding that the result of entry test would be announced after the concluding of test.

Vice Chancellor said that in order to maintain the transparency of test, university allowed candidates to sit in test following the confirmation through bio metric system.

