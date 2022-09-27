QUEST conducts pre-entry test for admissions in different departments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Science and Technology Nawabshah on Tuesday conducted pre- entry test in five shifts for the batch 2022 in 33 different departments under strict security.

The entry test was held for the departments of Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Energy System, Environment Engineering, Chemical, Electronic, Electrical, Computer System, Telecommunication, Software Engineering, Automation and Control Engineering, Bachelor of Studies, Information Technology, Computer Science, Mathematics, English, Physics, Artificial Intelligence for main campus of QUEST, while for Larkana Campus, tests were held for the departments of Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Electronics Engineering.

Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Awam University Prof Dr. Saleem Raza Samo said that Entry Tests for 27 different departments of main campus of university and 6 departments of Larkana Campus for Batch 2022 were held in two shifts through an online system.

The Vice Chancellor said that the entry test would continue for ten days.

Vice Chancellor said that in order to maintain the transparency of test, university allowed candidates to sit in test following the confirmation through biometric system