UrduPoint.com

QUEST Conducts Pre-entry Test For Admissions In Different Departments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2022 | 10:17 PM

QUEST conducts pre-entry test for admissions in different departments

Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Science and Technology Nawabshah on Tuesday conducted pre- entry test in five shifts for the batch 2022 in 33 different departments under strict security

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Science and Technology Nawabshah on Tuesday conducted pre- entry test in five shifts for the batch 2022 in 33 different departments under strict security.

The entry test was held for the departments of Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Energy System, Environment Engineering, Chemical, Electronic, Electrical, Computer System, Telecommunication, Software Engineering, Automation and Control Engineering, Bachelor of Studies, Information Technology, Computer Science, Mathematics, English, Physics, Artificial Intelligence for main campus of QUEST, while for Larkana Campus, tests were held for the departments of Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Electronics Engineering.

.

Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Awam University Prof Dr. Saleem Raza Samo said that Entry Tests for 27 different departments of main campus of university and 6 departments of Larkana Campus for Batch 2022 were held in two shifts through an online system.

The Vice Chancellor said that the entry test would continue for ten days.

Vice Chancellor said that in order to maintain the transparency of test, university allowed candidates to sit in test following the confirmation through biometric system

Related Topics

Technology Nawabshah Larkana

Recent Stories

Iran's IRGC Arrests Riot Teams Amid Protests Over ..

Iran's IRGC Arrests Riot Teams Amid Protests Over Detained Woman's Death - Repor ..

16 minutes ago
 US Envoy to UN to Introduce Resolution Condemning ..

US Envoy to UN to Introduce Resolution Condemning Russia Over Donbas Referendums ..

16 minutes ago
 Swedish Police Launch Investigation Into Possible ..

Swedish Police Launch Investigation Into Possible Sabotage After Nord Stream Inc ..

16 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Ukraine Able to Use US Weapons to Tak ..

Blinken Says Ukraine Able to Use US Weapons to Take Russian-Controlled Territori ..

16 minutes ago
 Dar can't appear in court due to judge's leave

Dar can't appear in court due to judge's leave

19 minutes ago
 US ambassador witnesses flag-lowering ceremony at ..

US ambassador witnesses flag-lowering ceremony at Wagha

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.