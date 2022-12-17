UrduPoint.com

QUEST Hold Its 12th Convocation

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2022 | 08:19 PM

QUEST hold its 12th Convocation

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :The 12th convocation of the Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Science and Technology (QUEST) was held at the multipurpose hall of the university.

Provincial Minister of Works and Services Syed Zia Abbas Shah Rizvi, and Pro Vice Chancellor of QUEST were the chief guests on the occasion.

Speaking at the convention and later talking to the media, the minister said he was pleased to awarding degrees to passing out male and female graduates of the university.

He was optimistic that these graduates would become outclass professionals to serve the nation and the country.

The minister said that standard technical education can put the country on the path of development for which the Sindh Government is establishing universities and other institutions for youths.

He congratulated students on getting PhD, master's, and bachelor's degrees.

The minister said that recent rain caused huge life and property losses while adversely affecting educational institutions. He said that the Sindh Government is taking all possible measures for the rehabilitation of these institutions.

He said that he would request the Sindh Chief Minister for a special grant for the development projects of the university. Addressing the convocation, Vice Chancellor QUEST Saleem Raza Samo said that the main campus of the university and Larkana Campus are providing education in 16 disciplines, including Engineering Science, Computer Technology and others to male and female students.

Provincial Minister Zia Abbas Shah Rizvi and Vice Chancellor Dr Saleem Raza Samo distributed medals and degrees among 357 male and female students of 2017-2018 Batch. Out of these, 11 students received master's and PhD degrees while 346 students received bachelor's degrees.

