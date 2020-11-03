UrduPoint.com
QUEST Holds Entry Test For Admissions Into Batch 2020

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 08:40 PM

The entry test for admissions into Batch 2020 of Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Sciences and Technology (QUEST) Nawabshah and Larkana campus starts here on Tuesday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The entry test for admissions into Batch 2020 of Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Sciences and Technology (QUEST) Nawabshah and Larkana campus starts here on Tuesday.

The process would continue till November 5.The test has commenced at Central Library of the university for admission in different departments including civil, electrical, mechanical, computer system, electronics, telecommunication, software, environment, computer science, information technology, mathematics and BS English programmes. Vice Chancellor QUEST Prof. Dr. Saleem Raza Samo, after the visit of the test venue said that in the wake of Corona Pandemic the entry test was being held on November 3, 4 and in two shifts i.e at the central library under strict observation of SOPs. The VC said that the entry test on November 3 was participated by candidates from District Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Khairpur while test on Nov 4, 2020 would be attended by candidates of Naushehro Feroze, Sanghar, Ghotki, Larkana, Qambar-Shahdadkot and on November 5, 2002 the test would be held for candidates from Matiari, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar, Karachi, Dadu, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta, Hyderabad, Jacobabad, Mirpurkhas, Kashmore, Umerkot, Shaikarpur and Tharparkar districts.

Dr. Samo said that the university issued 3439 forms this year to intending candidates out of which 3388 forms were received back. He said that 28 forms were rejected for different reasons and 3360 candidates were appearing the entry test. He said that on the first day 1253 candidates appeared while 1057 candidates would appear on the second day and 1050 candidates on the third day of the test. The VC said that there were 1092 seats available at Quaid-e-Awam University and Larkana Campus, which include 853 seats for Engineering and 239 seats for science section.

He said that 892 seats are allocated for the main university and 200 seats for Larkana Campus.He disclosed that this year 3021 male and 339 female candidates have been appearing at the entry test while 39 candidates were marked as absent.

He said that the university has set up 51 blocks while juices and water also provided to candidates appearing at the entry test.

