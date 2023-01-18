QUEST holds National Conference on environmental pollution

The Department of Energy Environment, Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Science and Technology QUEST organized the fifth National Conference at Qazi Abdul Qavi Senate Hall of the university

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The Department of Energy Environment, Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Science and Technology QUEST organized the fifth National Conference at Qazi Abdul Qavi Senate Hall of the university.

The objective of the conference was to introduce new methods to find the main causes of environmental pollution and its protection. The National Conference was participated by expert environmentalists from different universities, professors and people of different schools of thought from all over the country.

Addressing the conference Dr Aslam Uqeeli former Vice Chancellor Mehran University Jamshoro, Dr Noor Ahmed Memon, Dr Kishan Chand, Dr Abdul Qayoom Jakhrani, Prof Abdul Fattah Chandio and others said the objective of organizing the fifth National Conference is to find basic causes and introduce new methods for preventing the environment from pollution would be debated here.

Speakers said the role of expert environmentalists is vital to create awareness in this regard and to bring improvement in the environment. They said diseases were multiplying due to environmental pollution in the world causing adverse effects on the globe and water.

They said we have to work collectively on basic causes of pollution so that society could be prevented from environmental protection.