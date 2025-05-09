QUEST Organized Protest Rally Against Indian Aggression
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2025 | 08:44 PM
The administration of Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering, Science and Technology (QUEST), Nawabshah, organized a protest rally in support of the Armed Forces and against Indian aggression.
The rally was led by the Computer Systems Engineering Department that passed through various routes before culminating at the university’s main gate, where a sit-in and demonstration were held. Participants of the rally raised strong slogans against India.
On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof.
Dr. Saleem Raza Samo, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zahid Abro, Dean Faculty Prof. Dr. Abdul Fattah Chandio, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim Channa, Registrar Rizwan Siddiqui, Prof. Dr. Pradeep Kumar, and others addressed the rally participants.
Speakers said that the morale the nation was high and that every citizen stood firmly with the armed forces. They emphasized that India was facing desperation and will be given a strong and fitting response.
