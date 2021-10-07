QUEST To Hold 11th Academic Convocation
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 06:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The 11th Academic Convocation of Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Science and Technology Nawabshah would be held on October 9, 2021 at 11am at Multi-purpose Hall of the university.
Pro Vice Chancellor and Provincial Minister Boards and Universities, Muhammad Ismail Rahu would be guest of honor on the occasion.
Administration of Quaid-e-Awam University has issued directives for students receiving degrees to ensure observance of SOPs for prevention from coronavirus.