QUEST To Hold 11th Academic Convocation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

QUEST to hold 11th academic convocation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The 11th Academic Convocation of Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Science and Technology Nawabshah would be held on October 9, 2021 at 11am at Multi-purpose Hall of the university.

Pro Vice Chancellor and Provincial Minister Boards and Universities, Muhammad Ismail Rahu would be guest of honor on the occasion.

Administration of Quaid-e-Awam University has issued directives for students receiving degrees to ensure observance of SOPs for prevention from coronavirus.

