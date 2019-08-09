Question arises if India wants to sabotage Afghan peace process: Maleeha Lodhi

Pakistan permanent envoy in UN Dr Maleeha Lodhi has said steps taken by Indian in Occupied Kashmir will leave impact on the peace in entire region and now the question arises if Indian wants to sabotage the Afghan peace process

NEW YORK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th August, 2019) Pakistan permanent envoy in UN Dr Maleeha Lodhi has said steps taken by Indian in Occupied Kashmir will leave impact on the peace in entire region and now the question arises if Indian wants to sabotage the Afghan peace process.Dr Maleeha Lodhi said this in an interview with US tv channel.She appealed to international community that it should stand to uphold principles, law and justice.

India has committed violations of UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. UNSC should ensure implementation of its resolutions. It is demand of Kashmiris that India should retract its illegal steps.

Maleeha said today the pro-India politicians are also in jails in Indian held Kashmir." i am happy over progress in the talks on Afghan peace process", she remarked,.She held India wants to turn Muslim majority into minority in occupied Kashmir.

Imran Khan welcomed offer of mediation by US president Donald Trump.She underlined peace and stability in Afghanistan is not in the interest of India. India will have to return to negotiation table. The racial ideology of Moodi government is condemnable. Pakistan does not want to escalate tension, she added.