UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Question Arises If India Wants To Sabotage Afghan Peace Process: Maleeha Lodhi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 12:44 PM

Question arises if India wants to sabotage Afghan peace process: Maleeha Lodhi

Pakistan permanent envoy in UN Dr Maleeha Lodhi has said steps taken by Indian in Occupied Kashmir will leave impact on the peace in entire region and now the question arises if Indian wants to sabotage the Afghan peace process

NEW YORK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th August, 2019) Pakistan permanent envoy in UN Dr Maleeha Lodhi has said steps taken by Indian in Occupied Kashmir will leave impact on the peace in entire region and now the question arises if Indian wants to sabotage the Afghan peace process.Dr Maleeha Lodhi said this in an interview with US tv channel.She appealed to international community that it should stand to uphold principles, law and justice.

India has committed violations of UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. UNSC should ensure implementation of its resolutions. It is demand of Kashmiris that India should retract its illegal steps.

Maleeha said today the pro-India politicians are also in jails in Indian held Kashmir." i am happy over progress in the talks on Afghan peace process", she remarked,.She held India wants to turn Muslim majority into minority in occupied Kashmir.

Imran Khan welcomed offer of mediation by US president Donald Trump.She underlined peace and stability in Afghanistan is not in the interest of India. India will have to return to negotiation table. The racial ideology of Moodi government is condemnable. Pakistan does not want to escalate tension, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Occupied Kashmir United Nations Minority Trump Progress Maleeha Lodhi Muslim TV Government

Recent Stories

Smartphone-controlled device could deliver drugs i ..

1 minute ago

Protein discovery could lead to new hearing loss t ..

1 minute ago

Could selfie videos become the new blood pressure ..

1 minute ago

2 dacoits killed in alleged police encounter in Si ..

1 minute ago

India will be responded stronger than that of Febr ..

5 minutes ago

TikTok committed to creating a safe and creative o ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.