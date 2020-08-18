UrduPoint.com
Questions Raised About Nawaz's Disease: Fawad Chaudhry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said that the court has asked about the status of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as questions were being raised about his disease.

He said that the track records of Sharif family have never been well-reputed in the past in the light of attacking institutions or deceiving the law.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, the minister said that he had no information about Shehbaz Gill's statement regarding platelets, however Mr Gill always talk about anything after deep analysis. He said after the leaving of Nawaz Sharif for abroad, it was responsibility of Punjab government to conduct inquiry into the medical reports of Nawaz Sharif.

More Stories From Pakistan

