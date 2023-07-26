Quetta, adjoining areas receive rain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The provincial capital Quetta and adjoining areas received rain on Wednesday

The provincial capital Quetta and adjoining areas received rain on Wednesday.

The Met Office forecast rain- wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls in some parts of the province including Kech, Gawadar, Khuzdar, Panjgur, Surab, Basima, Kalat Masung, Pishin, Ziarat, Hanrai, Bolan, Killa Saifullah, Loralai, Zhob, Muskhel, Sherani Barkhan, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, areas and its surroundings while partly cloudy was predicated in rest parts of the province for the next 24 hours.

All authorities concerned are requested to remain alert during the period.

Rain was recorded in respective areas: Sibi 127 mm, Barkhan 66, Turbat 12, Kalat 8, Khuzdar 7, Panjgur 7, Loralai 4.5, Lasbella 4, Gwadar 3.2, Muslim Bagh, Kharan, Ziarat 0.25 and in Pasni 1 mm.

The highest maximum temperature 2.5 centigrade was recorded in Quetta and the lowest minimum15.5 centigrade in Ziarat.