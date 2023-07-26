Open Menu

Quetta, Adjoining Areas Receive Rain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 11:06 PM

Quetta, adjoining areas receive rain

The provincial capital Quetta and adjoining areas received rain on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The provincial capital Quetta and adjoining areas received rain on Wednesday.

The Met Office forecast rain- wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls in some parts of the province including Kech, Gawadar, Khuzdar, Panjgur, Surab, Basima, Kalat Masung, Pishin, Ziarat, Hanrai, Bolan, Killa Saifullah, Loralai, Zhob, Muskhel, Sherani Barkhan, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, areas and its surroundings while partly cloudy was predicated in rest parts of the province for the next 24 hours.

All authorities concerned are requested to remain alert during the period.

Rain was recorded in respective areas: Sibi 127 mm, Barkhan 66, Turbat 12, Kalat 8, Khuzdar 7, Panjgur 7, Loralai 4.5, Lasbella 4, Gwadar 3.2, Muslim Bagh, Kharan, Ziarat 0.25 and in Pasni 1 mm.

The highest maximum temperature 2.5 centigrade was recorded in Quetta and the lowest minimum15.5 centigrade in Ziarat.

Related Topics

Quetta Gwadar Alert Zhob Turbat Sibi Barkhan Bolan Dera Bugti Pasni Kalat Kharan Kohlu Khuzdar Pishin Loralai Ziarat Panjgur Surab Bagh Muslim

Recent Stories

Skilled workforce pillar of economic development, ..

Skilled workforce pillar of economic development, prosperity: President KATI

3 minutes ago
 7th Muharram procession concludes peacefully amid ..

7th Muharram procession concludes peacefully amid strict security measures

3 minutes ago
 US Summer Oil Demand Underwhelms Despite End to Su ..

US Summer Oil Demand Underwhelms Despite End to Supply Injections From Strategic ..

3 minutes ago
 BRT Service to remain suspended on 9th & 10th Muha ..

BRT Service to remain suspended on 9th & 10th Muharram

3 minutes ago
 Govts, donors working on project for construction ..

Govts, donors working on project for construction of 2mn housing units for flood ..

5 minutes ago
 Think-tank-FIKR calls for resetting NFC award to d ..

Think-tank-FIKR calls for resetting NFC award to develop merged districts

5 minutes ago
Member CPEC Higher Education Commission visits UAF ..

Member CPEC Higher Education Commission visits UAF

44 minutes ago
 US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin's Reques ..

US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin's Request to Acquit Criminal Convictio ..

44 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues written orde ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues written order in Imran Khan's plea for app ..

53 minutes ago
 IGP for further tightening security of Muharram pr ..

IGP for further tightening security of Muharram processions, Majalis

50 minutes ago
 US Concerned About Situation in Niger, Urges Guard ..

US Concerned About Situation in Niger, Urges Guard to Release President Bazoum - ..

50 minutes ago
 Hopes High UN Members Can Relay to N. Korea Messag ..

Hopes High UN Members Can Relay to N. Korea Messages That Will Lower Tensions - ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan