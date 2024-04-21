Quetta Admin, Irrigation department to remove encroachments on Nullahs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Administrator of Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC), Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, said on Sunday that a plan, devised in collaboration with the irrigation department, had been devised to remove encroachments on Nullahs and restore them to their original shape, with the aim of preventing any flood-like situations in the city.

Talking to APP, he said, "Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has ordered to launch anti-encroachment operations in collaboration with the irrigation department in order to remove encroachments on water courses for immediate cleaning of the closed drains across the city."

He said, "Quetta’s rainwater major drains have been encroached at 82 places, which may cause urban flooding due to heavy rainfall."

Hamza Shafqaat said, "QMC has also accelerated the cleanliness work at Nullahs (natural watercourses) to ensure the smooth flow of water during rains.

The civic body was taking special measures to remove encroachments and clean them up in order to ward off any untoward incidents.

The administrator appealed to the citizens to keep the environment clean and remove encroachments on Nullahs as the sewerage lines were causing a massive stench, whereas the throwing of plastic bags and other solid waste results in blockage of the smooth flow of Nullah water.

Hamza Shafqaat said that all available resources were being used to improve the water drainage and sanitation situation during the recent rains.

The administration is closely monitoring all drains and nullahs to prevent any flood-like situation in Quetta.

