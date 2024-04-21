Open Menu

Quetta Admin, Irrigation Department To Remove Encroachments On Nullahs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Quetta Admin, Irrigation department to remove encroachments on Nullahs

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Administrator of Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC), Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, said on Sunday that a plan, devised in collaboration with the irrigation department, had been devised to remove encroachments on Nullahs and restore them to their original shape, with the aim of preventing any flood-like situations in the city.

Talking to APP, he said, "Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has ordered to launch anti-encroachment operations in collaboration with the irrigation department in order to remove encroachments on water courses for immediate cleaning of the closed drains across the city."

He said, "Quetta’s rainwater major drains have been encroached at 82 places, which may cause urban flooding due to heavy rainfall."

 

Hamza Shafqaat said, "QMC has also accelerated the cleanliness work at Nullahs (natural watercourses) to ensure the smooth flow of water during rains.

"

The civic body was taking special measures to remove encroachments and clean them up in order to ward off any untoward incidents.

The administrator appealed to the citizens to keep the environment clean and remove encroachments on Nullahs as the sewerage lines were causing a massive stench, whereas the throwing of plastic bags and other solid waste results in blockage of the smooth flow of Nullah water.

Hamza Shafqaat said that all available resources were being used to improve the water drainage and sanitation situation during the recent rains

The administration is closely monitoring all drains and nullahs to prevent any flood-like situation in Quetta.

/395

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Water May Sunday All Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

15 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

15 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

15 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

15 hours ago
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO ..

ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda

15 hours ago
 Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zeal ..

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match

16 hours ago
 6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

16 hours ago
 Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

16 hours ago
 Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win str ..

Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final

16 hours ago
 1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan